Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are two of the most talked-about people in the world, with Fahy leading new Netflix show, Sirens, and Woodall starring in 2025’s Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. And with the A-list couple making multiple red carpet appearances as a result, they have been front and centre this year.

Fahy and Woodall have been dating since 2022, after meeting in Sicily, Italy, while filming The White Lotus season two. And three years in, the notoriously private couple’s relationship is going from strength to strength.

In fact, this month, in an interview with the New York Times, Fahy appeared to give a major update about their relationship, reporting that the pair is now living together in Brooklyn, New York. And with their high profile courtship ‘shipped’ by followers and fans, the revelation has gone viral.

The exciting update is a rare move from the couple, with both Fahy and Woodall being clear to set boundaries to protect their privacy.

“We’re very good at keeping it as private as we can,” Woodall explained to ELLE earlier this year. “To me, that’s the only way. You see public relationships all the time slapped over social media and I can’t imagine that’s any fun. [A relationship] should be a safe space, so I think letting people into it is completely counter-productive.”

“I think that it’s just really great to be deeply understood,” Fahy added via CBS Morning about the comfort in dating a fellow actor. “There’s so many weird things about this industry and what we do, so I think there’s just something really lovely about being with somebody who really gets that.”

Fahy has also opened up about her approach to romance in the past, telling Cosmopolitan in a 2017 interview that "love is always worth it, no matter what the risk".

"My experience in the world is that you never really know who you’re gonna meet, when you’re gonna meet them, and how they’re gonna make you feel," Fahy explained. "So personally, to put a limit on oneself in that way isn’t something that would work for me. It’s complicated and tricky and in some circumstances can be really risky, but if you find somebody that you think is really special and worth exploring, love is always worth it, no matter what the risk.”

