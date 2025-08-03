King Charles Is Allegedly Unimpressed by Prince William and Princess Kate’s House Move

The Prince and Princess of Wales have returned to the spotlight in 2025. And as they prepare for their future roles as King and Queen, the royal couple is reportedly having to make some major decisions behind palace doors.

Most recently, this has centred around their living situation, with the royal couple currently based in their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, with children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And while the "modest" four-bedroom property in Windsor Home Park is said to have served the family well, Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly considering a major house move.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly contemplating a relocation to a property in Windsor Great Park, Fort Belvedere.

The gothic 18th century mini castle would be a major upgrade for the Wales family, with the grand property featuring an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, paddocks and numerous staff cottages. Not to mention, 59 acres of land, complete with lakes, stables and a rose garden.

"They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial," a source recently explained to the Mail on Sunday of the Wales family's reported plans to move.

"This is the perfect new home for them," the source continued of Fort Belvedere. "It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis.

"Fort Belvedere has it all," the source added. "History, land, and proximity to Eton," where Prince George is rumoured to be enrolling for secondary school next year.

However, the property would reportedly need major renovation, with King Charles allegedly unimpressed by the cost of the potential house move.

"It’ll take millions to renovate," a palace source reported via Rob Shutter's #shutterscoop, and Yahoo!. "Charles sees it as an unnecessary extravagance."

