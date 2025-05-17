An A-List Actress Has Officially Signed On for Emily in Paris Season 5

Emily in Paris is on its way back, with a fifth instalment officially green-lit, and predicted to air later this year.

And with season four bringing brand new characters, EIP love triangles and even a shock relocation to Rome, season five could go in any direction.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It is the season five cast that has been making the most headlines, with Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Eugenio Franceschini among the stars to be returning for the next instalment.

And joining them is a high profile new addition, with an A-list actress officially signing on for season 5.

The A-lister in question? Minnie Driver, with the Oscar nominated actress joining the EIP cast as new character, Princess Jane - a royal family member and close friend of Sylvie Grateau.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the news herself, Driver told followers excitedly: “It’s why I’m in Rome!”

“I am BEYOND thrilled to be joining this sensational cast and show,” Driver later continued, before describing its star Collins as a longtime friend. “Did you know I’ve known the sweet angel that is Lily Collins since she was 11? Because, her dad: Tarzan (sort of) and Me: Jane. And ROME! My beloved.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Min. (@driverminnie) A photo posted by on

This exciting update comes amid the sad news that French actress Camille Razat will be stepping away from Emily in Paris, explaining that "it felt like the right moment to explore new horizons".

"After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," announced the actress, who has played fan favourite character Camille deLalisse for the first four seasons.

"This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end,” she later added, thanking the producers for leaving the door open for her to return in the future.

There is not currently a release date for Emily In Paris season five, but we will continue to update this story.