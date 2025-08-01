One Emily in Paris Actor Has Spoken Out About Being ‘Fired’ From Season Five

Emily in Paris season five is officially in the works, with the Netflix show already in production. And from the surprise filming locations to the first look images, the fifth instalment is making non-stop headlines.

It is the Emily in Paris casting that has got the world talking the most, with S5 reportedly seeing a major shake up to the credits.

And while Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Lucien Laviscount will be among those reprising their roles, there will be some notable absences.

British actor Rupert Everett is reportedly among the cast members who will not be returning for season five. The 66-year-old first appeared in the show in season four, starring as Giorgio Barbieri, an eccentric Italian interior designer and close friend of Sylvie Grateau.

And while it was originally believed that Everett would be returning for the fifth instalment, the actor spoke out in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia to allege that he had been 'fired'.

“I was fired," Everett reported to the publication of his departure from the show. "I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me: ‘Next year we’ll speak.’ I waited for them to call me, but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me. Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end.

"When they write the screenplay, they think they want you, but then things change, and they lose your character. I don’t know why,” Everett continued. "For me, it was a tragedy. I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn’t get over it."

Everett will not be the only actor to be leaving the franchise, with French actress Camille Razat also confirmed not be returning for the next instalment.

The actress announced that she would be stepping away from the series earlier this year to focus on other projects. But the door has been left open for her fan favourite character, Camille de Lalisse, to return in the future.

A release date for Emily in Paris season five has not yet been announced, but it is expected to air later this year.

We will continue to update this story.