The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Has Strong Opinions About Season Three's Cheating Storyline

The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially returned to our screens, with the highly-anticipated third instalment released this month. And from the online search around Cousins Beach, to the reignited interest in Isabella 'Belly' Conklin's love life, the show is all anyone can talk about.

Season three sees Belly continue her relationship with Jeremiah Fisher, after splitting from his older brother, Conrad. And while it initially seemed that S3 would be smooth sailing for the young couple, a controversial storyline has already seen Jeremiah cheat on Belly.

The plot twist happened in episode one, with Jeremiah admitting to sleeping with someone else in Cabo after a fight with Belly, believing they had broken up. And as the couple struggles to move past the situation, the story arc continues to be divisive, with viewers unable to agree on whether or not it constituted cheating.

This is said to also be true of the cast, with The Summer I Turned Pretty actors also having strong opinions about season three's cheating storyline.

“No matter whether you think that he cheated or not, it’s wrong,” actress Lola Tung, who stars in the series as Belly Conklin, explained to ELLE. “I personally don’t think they were on a break or broken up. That argument was so quick, and everything happened so fast.

“[But] Belly is not completely blameless,” she added. “She didn’t reach out either. There is a little bit more of a mess in her own head.”

"I can see why both characters feel the way they do, and they are both very valid," added Gavin Casalegno, who stars as Jeremiah Fisher, to Vanity Fair. "There are deeper things in both of their thought processes that have led them to this point in their relationship. What he did was wrong, yes, but it’s not always black and white."

"[It is] a gray area," added Chris Briney, the actor behind Belly's other love interest, Conrad Fisher. "But would I say they were on a break? Probably not. I don’t support either decision, but sleeping with someone on your spring break and then getting back together with your girlfriend is a little sleazier.”

"It is debatable whether or not that’s considered cheating,” show creator Jenny Han weighed in during an interview with People. "Because they technically were broken up. It’s really how different people [interpret it]. I think that for me, as the creator of the world and the characters, I have to have empathy for all of them.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three is available to watch on Amazon Prime.