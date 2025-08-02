Sarah Jessica Parker Has Released a Heartbreaking Response to And Just Like That’s Cancellation

And Just Like That is officially ending, with creators announcing that the current third season of the Sex And The City spin-off show will be its last.

"And just like that... the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end," announced show runner, writer and director Michael Patrick King in a shock statement.

"While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That... season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.

"SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season," he concluded. "It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."

A post shared by And Just Like That... (@justlikethatmax)

The shock news has unsurprisingly gone viral, with fans of the show taking to social media to express their sadness. And among them were the And Just Like That cast, namely Sex And The City originals, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

"Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years," SJP posted to instagram in an emotional tribute, following the news. "I think I have loved her most of all.

"I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her," she continued. "The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.

"AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us," she later added. "I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do."

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

"Thank you Sarah Jessica Parker (& our gorgeous cast & crew!) for the quarter century of memories and friendships," Cynthia Nixon posted to instagram in a moving tribute.

"I am profoundly sad," added Kristin Davis in an emotional post. "I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever."

And Just Like That... will officially end with a two-part finale, set to air on Thursday 7 August, and Thursday 14 August.