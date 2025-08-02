Justin Baldoni Attended Blake Lively’s Deposition in an Unexpected Move

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's public legal battle remains ongoing, following the release of 2024 Colleen Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us.

Lively, 37, took legal action against her director and co-star, Baldoni, 41, in December 2024. The actress, who both produced and starred in the box office hit, accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on set, and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the allegations, responding with legal action of his own, but his $400 million countersuit has since been dismissed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios has officially been set for March 2026, with both Lively and Baldoni expected to take to the stand. And with legal proceedings already under way, this week saw the Gossip Girl star's deposition.

Lively gave her testimony at her lawyer's office in New York City on Thursday, accompanied by husband Ryan Reynolds, sister Robyn Lively and eight lawyers.

In an unexpected move, Justin Baldoni was also in attendance, with the former co-stars reported to have been face to face while Lively answered questions about her experience on It Ends With Us.

Baldoni's decision to be present at the deposition was reportedly unexpected, with followers believing it to be the first time they had encountered each other since the legal battle began.

However according to the American Bar Association, via The Cut, both Baldoni and Lively have the right to be present at oral depositions relating to their case.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The location of Lively's deposition has proven divisive, with Lively's lawyers allegedly filing a motion to request that the judge prevents Baldoni's team from choosing the deposition location.

"Defendants have not denied that their intent is to manufacture a harassing publicity stunt by requiring Ms. Lively to parade through paparazzi, or by inviting unknown attendees to the deposition, including members of the media or social media influencers, or any other number of abusive tactics," read a letter from Lively's legal team.

"Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court," Baldoni's team responded.

The Lively v Wayfarer Studios trial is set for March 2026.

We will continue to update this story.