Aimee Lou Wood Has Broken Her Silence on Walton Goggins’ Surprising SNL Appearance

Aimee Lou Wood is one of the most talked-about people of 2025, with her starring role in The White Lotus season three putting her front and centre. And from the conversation around her teeth to her surprisingly famous sister, the 31-year-old actress has been making non-stop headlines.

It has been the feud rumours with White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins that have made the most headlines however, after fans noticed that the onscreen couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This was then exacerbated by Saturday Night Live's White Lotus parody sketch in April, with the skit entitled 'The White Potus' putting a political spin on the Mike White show.

The skit came under fire for seemingly mocking Wood's appearance, with the actress speaking out at the time to confirm that she found it "unfunny and mean". And when Goggins opted to host SNL the following month, the internet took the timing as a clear sign of a fallout between the former co-stars.

This week, Wood and Goggins have finally weighed in, officially shutting down the feud rumours and addressing the criticism around Goggins' SNL appearance.

"I was so upset when people [said that]," Wood explained of Goggins' criticism in their recent joint interview with Variety. "For fuck’s sake, of course Walton should do SNL. That’s got nothing to do with me. He’s fucking had a career for, like, how long?

Wood later explained that her public reaction had been an "important moment" for her, explaining that she would usually "see it and turn the anger inward" but opted to speak out this time to avoid spiralling.

"It felt misogynistic," she later added. "It felt like the punch line was a woman’s appearance, which is just not funny. It’s not cool.” However, the actress was quick to confirm that she holds no bad blood, stating: "I was over it the minute I said it."

"There is no feud," Goggins emphasised later in the interview. "I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me.

"She can do anything, and she will," he later added. "You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply."

Well, this is lovely.