This Is How Much the Celebrity Traitors Are Earning From the UK Show

Celebrity Traitors UK is going to be a huge phenomenon after the success of The Traitors, and we truly can't wait. Recently, a TV discussion shed light on just how much each celeb could stand to earn from appearing on the reality game show — and it's impressive, though not that impressive when compared to other popular reality shows.

"It’s certainly interesting to compare something like Celebrity Traitors on the BBC to I’m a Celebrity on ITV," columnist Marina Hyde said on the podcast The Rest Is Entertainment recently (via Metro). "Although we haven’t seen the celebrity iteration yet, but we know it’s gonna be massive. Look at the calibre of the people they got." The line-up includes such big names as Charlotte Church, Stephen Fry, and Tom Daley.

The winner of the series will be able to win £100,000 for a charity of their choice, but that's not all it takes to get a famous face to participate in a TV show like this one. "For that, they were able to pay everybody a blanket 40k fee, right?" Marina said to her co-host, Richard Osman, on the podcast. "I am spilling all my tea today. They’re paying them a 40k fee."

Filming only lasts a handful of weeks, so £40,000 is a rather handsome paycheque. But with that in mind, as Marina mentioned, I'm a Celeb pays its contestants an incomparably larger amount. According to The Independent, Coleen Rooney made over £1.5 million for her appearance on the series, while Nigel Farage made exactly £1.5 million. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner and Harry Redknapp reportedly each made half a million from the show. Whew!

Celebrity Traitors UK, which is slated to premiere this autumn, will feature the following contestants:

athletes Tom Daley and Joe Marler

actors Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Ruth Codd and Tameka Empson,

singers Charlotte Church, Cat Burns and Paloma Faith

comedians Lucy Beaumont, Joe Wilkinson and Alan Carr

presenters Clare Balding, Jonathan Ross and Kate Garraway

historian David Olusoga

content creator Niko Omilana

Excited? Celebrity Traitors UK is set to air this Autumn 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.