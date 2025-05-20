Walton Goggins' Wife Has Finally Addressed *Those* Aimee Lou Wood Rumours

Following the release of The White Lotus season 3, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have been at the centre of feud rumours. Walton played the emotionally-charged Rick in Mike White's dramedy, with Sex Education's Aimee starring as his endlessly optimistic younger girlfriend, Chelsea. But while the actors' on-screen chemistry was palpable, it was their off-screen relationship that has had fans of the series speculating ad infinitum.

Shortly after the finale, internet sleuths noticed that Walton and Aimee were no longer following each other on Instagram despite following other members of the cast. Walton also posted photos with his cast mates without tagging his on-screen love interest, and then their costar Jason Isaacs went viral for his quotes on the cast members' relationships behind the scenes. During an interview, he said: "It wasn’t a holiday. Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost."

He added: "All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights... there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama."

Although both parties have remained tight-lipped about the rumoured fallout, Walton's wife, film director Nadia Conners, has just given an interview in which she addressed the rampant rumours head-on in the most cool, calm and collected way. The couple have been married for almost 14 years, and she told Hello!: "It’s odd to see it, but it’s an indication of how much people were invested in the fictional characters. I take it as a sign that he’s become quite popular."

Despite the feud speculation, it seems as though any disagreements between Walton and Aimee have ebbed as the actors have been following each other on social media again in recent weeks. And while on the red carpet at the Met Gala, the Sex Education actress spoke highly of Walton, including telling one outlet: "I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever."

So, there you have it!

