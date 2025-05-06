There was a surprise White Lotus reunion at the Met Gala - and it’s going viral

The White Lotus season 3 cast members had the sweetest surprise reunion at the 2025 Met Gala — and the internet is obsessed.

Present on the red carpet were Aimee Lou Wood (Chelsea), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Saxon), Lisa (Mook), and Walton Goggins (Rick). Aimee Lou and Patrick actually appeared and posed together, which was so cute.

Both looked absolutely incredible in their outfits on the theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" — Aimee in a deconstructed tuxedo situation by Ahluwalia, and Patrick in a pin-striped suit over a lemon yellow flowy shirt worn with wine-coloured accessories by Balmain, per Vogue Australia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Walton also looked amazing in a custom Thom Browne look:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And Lisa stunned as ever in custom Louis Vuitton:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've been following the noise around The White Lotus in recent weeks, you'll know that there have been ongoing rumours about a feud between Aimee and Walton, who played a tragically destined couple on the show.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had stopped following each other on social media, and that Walton didn't tag Aimee in his White Lotus-related Instagram posts.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, costar Jason Isaacs stirred the pot when he said in an interview: "They say in the show, 'What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand' but there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama." Yikes.

Just days before the Met Gala, Walton added fuel to the rumour mill fire when he stopped a Times interview after being asked about the status of his relationship with Aimee Lou.

However, there have been signs of a possible rapprochement between the two actors. Most notably, Aimee Lou revealed on the Met Gala red carpet that she had seen Walton just two days earlier and said it would be "good" to talk to him again on the night.

Aimee Lou Wood Wants To 'Debrief' w/ Walton Goggins At 2025 Met Gala - YouTube Watch On

AND, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever." !!!

Aimee Lou Wood Addresses White Lotus Drama: I 'Loved Working With' Walton Goggins - YouTube Watch On

At time of writing, the two have actually followed each other on Instagram again too!!! It's unclear whether they ended up interacting at fashion's biggest night of the year, but these all seem like good signs anyway...