There was a surprise White Lotus reunion at the Met Gala - and it’s going viral

Yep, both Walton and Aimee Lou were there

Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The White Lotus season 3 cast members had the sweetest surprise reunion at the 2025 Met Gala — and the internet is obsessed.

Present on the red carpet were Aimee Lou Wood (Chelsea), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Saxon), Lisa (Mook), and Walton Goggins (Rick). Aimee Lou and Patrick actually appeared and posed together, which was so cute.

Both looked absolutely incredible in their outfits on the theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" — Aimee in a deconstructed tuxedo situation by Ahluwalia, and Patrick in a pin-striped suit over a lemon yellow flowy shirt worn with wine-coloured accessories by Balmain, per Vogue Australia.

Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Walton also looked amazing in a custom Thom Browne look:

Walton Goggins attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And Lisa stunned as ever in custom Louis Vuitton:

Lisa at the Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've been following the noise around The White Lotus in recent weeks, you'll know that there have been ongoing rumours about a feud between Aimee and Walton, who played a tragically destined couple on the show.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had stopped following each other on social media, and that Walton didn't tag Aimee in his White Lotus-related Instagram posts.

Also, costar Jason Isaacs stirred the pot when he said in an interview: "They say in the show, 'What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand' but there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama." Yikes.

Just days before the Met Gala, Walton added fuel to the rumour mill fire when he stopped a Times interview after being asked about the status of his relationship with Aimee Lou.

However, there have been signs of a possible rapprochement between the two actors. Most notably, Aimee Lou revealed on the Met Gala red carpet that she had seen Walton just two days earlier and said it would be "good" to talk to him again on the night.

Aimee Lou Wood Wants To 'Debrief' w/ Walton Goggins At 2025 Met Gala - YouTube Aimee Lou Wood Wants To 'Debrief' w/ Walton Goggins At 2025 Met Gala - YouTube
AND, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever." !!!

Aimee Lou Wood Addresses White Lotus Drama: I 'Loved Working With' Walton Goggins - YouTube Aimee Lou Wood Addresses White Lotus Drama: I 'Loved Working With' Walton Goggins - YouTube
At time of writing, the two have actually followed each other on Instagram again too!!! It's unclear whether they ended up interacting at fashion's biggest night of the year, but these all seem like good signs anyway...

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
