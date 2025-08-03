Why Fans Are Convinced That Taylor Swift Just Made a Secret Film Cameo

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about people in the world. And despite taking a step back from the spotlight in 2025 in a major lifestyle change, the 35-year-old singer has remained front and centre.

In fact, from her recent implication in the Lively v Wayfarer Studios case, to her high profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, with the pair now on "engagement watch", she is making more headlines than ever.

This week, it was a rumoured film appearance that made Swift headlines, as a theory went viral that she had made a secret onscreen cameo.

The film in question? Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler's highly-anticipated sequel - currently ranking number one on Netflix.

And while Swift isn't listed in the credits of the blockbuster hit, fans believe that she may have made an uncredited appearance alongside her boyfriend.

Travis Kelce plays a waiter in the trending Netflix film. And one particular scene sees him attacked by a bear after being covered in honey.

This, fans believe, features a Taylor Swift cameo, with theories that the 'Shake It Off' singer is the person wearing the bear suit.

Sandler has joked in the past that Swift should play a role in Happy Gilmore 2, and the singer even publicised the film on her social media channels.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10. Go watch it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible," she posted alongside a telling honey pot emoji.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Swift made a cameo in the Netflix film, but it would certainly make sense - particularly given Sandler and Swift's sweet friendship.

"Taylor’s incredible," Sandler has previously explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Taylor’s so damn nice to my family and has always been. She’s ridiculously nice to them and warm, and Travis is such a gentle, nice guy. Funny as hell. He’s like the guys I grew up with."

“I love what she had to say … what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life," Sandler later added on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. "I do get nervous around Taylor Swift, because I don’t want to f**king blow it for my kids and say something stupid."

Well, that's lovely.

We will continue to update this story.