Some of the best-selling books of the last few years have successfully transformed into record-breaking and award-winning TV shows and films. This year, Chloé Zhao's adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel Hamnet quickly established itself as an Academy Award contender, while Rachel Reid's Heated Rivalry has been a phenomenal hit, instantly launching the careers of its stars, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.

But what are the most popular recent book-to-screen adaptations? Experts at McLuck compared the original book's GoodReads rating with the screen adaptation's IMDB rating to analyse which TV shows and films have been most successful. The results probably won't be too surprising to those who either fell in love with the original material or found themselves gripped to the screen. From We Were Liars to Frankenstein, to The Thursday Murder Club, these are the most popular book adaptions according to their research.

Most popular book to screen adaptations

While there have been countless adaptations of classic literature, the methodology focused on the on-screen adaptations of the last couple of years, creating a seed list from articles and data found in culture publication Variety, publishing house Penguin, and film rating site IMDB. The researchers then cross-referenced the IMDb and GoodReads reviews to create a score out of ten. Here's what the data found:

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Top 10 books adapted for TV and film

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Book Author GoodReads Score /5 IMDB Score /5 % Between review scores 1 Heated Rivalry Rachel Reid 4.31 8.9 -3.1% 2 Frankenstein Mary Shelly 3.91 7.5 4.3% 3 Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West Gregory Maguire 3.51 6.7 4.8% 4 Hamnet Maggie O'Farrell 4.2 8 5.0% 5 We Were Liars E. Lockhart 3.65 6.8 7.4% 6 Shy Max Porter 3.57 6.4 11.6% 7 Die, My Love Ariana Harwicz 3.43 6.1 12.5% 8 The Map That Leads to You Joseph Monninger 3.56 6.2 14.8% 9 People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry 3.85 6.7 14.9% 10 The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman 3.86 6.5 18.8%

Read the books behind the shows and films

The Thursday Murder Club, by Richard Osman £7.02 at Amazon UK Richard Osman's record-breaking debut was adapted for Netflix, starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley.