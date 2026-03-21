From Heated Rivalry to Hamnet, These Are The Most Popular Recent Book-To-Screen Adaptations
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Some of the best-selling books of the last few years have successfully transformed into record-breaking and award-winning TV shows and films. This year, Chloé Zhao's adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel Hamnet quickly established itself as an Academy Award contender, while Rachel Reid's Heated Rivalry has been a phenomenal hit, instantly launching the careers of its stars, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.
But what are the most popular recent book-to-screen adaptations? Experts at McLuck compared the original book's GoodReads rating with the screen adaptation's IMDB rating to analyse which TV shows and films have been most successful. The results probably won't be too surprising to those who either fell in love with the original material or found themselves gripped to the screen. From We Were Liars to Frankenstein, to The Thursday Murder Club, these are the most popular book adaptions according to their research.
Most popular book to screen adaptations
While there have been countless adaptations of classic literature, the methodology focused on the on-screen adaptations of the last couple of years, creating a seed list from articles and data found in culture publication Variety, publishing house Penguin, and film rating site IMDB. The researchers then cross-referenced the IMDb and GoodReads reviews to create a score out of ten. Here's what the data found:Article continues below
Top 10 books adapted for TV and film
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Book
Author
GoodReads Score /5
IMDB Score /5
% Between review scores
1
Heated Rivalry
Rachel Reid
4.31
8.9
-3.1%
2
Frankenstein
Mary Shelly
3.91
7.5
4.3%
3
Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West
Gregory Maguire
3.51
6.7
4.8%
4
Hamnet
Maggie O'Farrell
4.2
8
5.0%
5
We Were Liars
E. Lockhart
3.65
6.8
7.4%
6
Shy
Max Porter
3.57
6.4
11.6%
7
Die, My Love
Ariana Harwicz
3.43
6.1
12.5%
8
The Map That Leads to You
Joseph Monninger
3.56
6.2
14.8%
9
People We Meet on Vacation
Emily Henry
3.85
6.7
14.9%
10
The Thursday Murder Club
Richard Osman
3.86
6.5
18.8%
Read the books behind the shows and films
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Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.