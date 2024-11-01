Emily In Paris’ Lucas Bravo is considering quitting the Netflix show

Emily in Paris returned to our screens this summer, with season four bringing brand new characters, EIP love triangles aplenty and even a shock relocation to Rome.

And with a fifth instalment officially green-lit, the world is already gearing up for the next season - predicted to air in 2025.

However, season five appears to have already hit a major road bump, with one of its stars, Lucas Bravo, revealing this week that he is rethinking his return for the next instalment.

Bravo has starred in the series as French chef Gabriel, Emily Cooper's on-off boyfriend, since episode one. And despite his "villain era" in the most recent instalment, he is widely considered to be Emily's "end game".

Bravo, however, is reportedly not so sure, with the actor, 36, revealing that while he will always be grateful to Emily In Paris, he has fallen out of love with his character.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him," Bravo explained in a recent interview with IndieWire, while talking about his frustrations with the direction of his character. "But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimising and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.

“There is only so much I can do in the limits of a script," he later continued in the interview. "I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply.

"It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5… because my contract ends at Season 4," he added. "I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self, because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore."

We will continue to update this story.