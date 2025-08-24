Why Emily in Paris Season Five Is Already Dividing Opinion

Emily in Paris season five is officially on its way, with the next instalment set for release in December 2025. And from surprise castings to the official first look images, the Netflix show is making non-stop headlines.

However, we wouldn't dust off your berets just yet, with it confirmed that Emily in Paris was changing its filming location once again.

After three seasons in the French capital, season four saw Emily Cooper relocate to Rome in a surprise move. And in a major update this week, EIP creators confirmed that the show would be continuing its Italian shake-up.

"Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18 🇮🇹✨," read the caption.

Next came a video of Collins filming in Venice, captioned: "BTS preview of Emily’s Venetian getaway 🇮🇹✨".

The news of season five's location has already divided opinion. And while many fans have expressed their excitement at the move to Venice and the return of Emily's Italian love interest, Marcello, others have criticised creators for changing the heart of the show.

"It's not Emily in Paris anymore," read one comment, while another viewer posted: "Let's just call it 'Emily in Italia' instead of Emily in Paris!!!"

"Hopefully all these spinoffs won't end up like 'And Just Like That'," posted another.

This is the latest in a series of major Emily in Paris changes, with season five also seeing a shake up to the credits.

And while Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Lucien Laviscount will be returning to their roles, there will be some notable absences. Particularly, British actor Rupert Everett who reported that he had been fired from the series, after appearing in season four as Giorgio Barbieri. As well as French actress Camille Razat (Camille de Lalisse), who confirmed that she would be stepping away from the series earlier this year to focus on other projects.

Emily in Paris season five is set for release on 18 December 2025.

