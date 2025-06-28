The Creator of Emily in Paris Has Weighed In on Lucas Bravo’s Rumoured Exit

Emily in Paris is set for an imminent return, with season five officially in production. And from surprise filming locations to Emily Cooper's Italian style evolution, the upcoming instalment has been making non-stop headlines.

It is the Emily in Paris cast that has been getting the world talking the most, with season five bringing a lot of changes to the line up.

Actress Camille Razat will not be returning for the next instalment, stepping away from the series earlier this year. However, the show will be gaining a brand new A-list cast member in her place, with acclaimed actress Minnie Driver officially joining for S5.

The wider ensemble is set to remain the same, with Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Lucien Laviscount, all confirmed to be returning to their roles.

Thankfully, so too is Lucas Bravo, with the fan favourite actor previously revealing that he was considering not coming back for season five.

Bravo has starred in the series as French chef Gabriel, Emily Cooper's on-off boyfriend, since episode one. However, in a 2024 interview with IndieWire, the actor explained that he had fallen out of love with his character.

"In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him," Bravo explained while discussing his frustrations with the direction of his character. "But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimising and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.

"There is only so much I can do in the limits of a script," he later continued. "I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply.

"It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5… because my contract ends at Season 4," he added. "I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self, because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore."

Bravo's return has now been confirmed. And while the wider cast has not addressed the actor's comments, show creator Darren Star officially weighed in this week, describing the situation as 'a misunderstanding'.

"[Emily’s] love life is always complicated," Star explained in the sit-down with Deadline. "We have Marcello, Lucas Bravo is going to be back this season, so we have some interesting, surprising developments in terms of her love life."

And when questioned about whether it was difficult to convince Bravo to come back, Star explained it was "just a misunderstanding," adding: "I think he was never intending not to come back."

Well, that's that.

We will continue to update this story.