The Emily in Paris Season Five Cast Shake Up Is Going Viral

Emily in Paris season five is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment in production. And from the surprise filming locations to the Italian style choices, season five is already making headlines.

This is particularly true of the credits, as Emily in Paris sees a major casting shake up, with some very famous faces coming onboard.

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

Lily Collins will of course be returning to her role as resident American girl in Paris, Emily Cooper. And so too will the wider EIP ensemble - Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as French chef Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie Peterson, and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello Muratori.

French actress Camille Razat will sadly not be returning for the next instalment, stepping away from the series earlier this year to focus on other projects. But the door has been left open for her fan favourite character, Camille de Lalisse, to return in the future.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is the new S5 additions that have made the most headlines however, with the show welcoming some brand new faces. And from Minnie Driver to Bryan Greenberg, we're talking A-list names.

Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver will be joining the cast as new character, Princess Jane - a royal family member and close friend of Sylvie Grateau. While famed French actress and comedian Michèle Laroque will be coming onboard as Yvette, another one of Sylvie's old friends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One Tree Hill and Bride Wars actor Bryan Greenberg is also confirmed to be joining the project - set to star in the upcoming instalment as new character Jake, a fellow American living in Paris.

A release date for Emily in Paris season five has not yet been announced, but it is expected to air later this year.

We will continue to update this story.