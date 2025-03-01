Jade Thirlwall's BRIT Awards red carpet look featured a powerful deeper meaning about the music industry
This evening saw the 2025 BRIT Awards, with A-listers from far and wide coming together at London's 02 to celebrate the past year in music.
And from the big winners of the evening to the show-stopping live performances (ahem Sabrina Carpenter), the 45th annual ceremony was action-packed from start to finish.
It was undoubtedly the BRIT Awards red carpet that made the most headlines, with one A-lister even sending a powerful message with her couture look.
Jade Thirlwall (known by stage name Jade) set the internet alight in her show-stopping regency core bridal gown, designed by Glenn Martens for Diesel.
"It was a one-of-a-kind look made specifically for the Diesel campaign shoot," Thirlwall reportedly told ELLE UK. "It's been pulled from the archives especially as it matches the vibe of 'Angel of my Dreams', which I’m performing."
Thirlwall went all out with her look on the red carpet, posing with bridal flowers and the 'Manager' character from her 'Angel of My Dreams' music video, which fans believe was inspired by her former Little Mix manager, Simon Cowell.
And the decision to include the character at the 2025 BRITs, fans believe, is to look back at her 14-year career and the difficulties she has overcome to get to this liberating moment.
However, fans also believe that the look could be a comment on the music industry, particularly around management control, with her bridal style dress potentially symbolising the contracts that young singers are often tied into.
"The song is basically about my love/hate relationship with the industry, which, as we know, I've been a part of for quite some time," Thirlwall explained previously to Capital FM. "So, I've got a little bit to say about that, the good and bad. I wanted the song to sound quite chaotic, it's basically my story squished into three and a half minutes."
Thirlwall later won her first solo BRIT Award for 'Best Pop Act', thanking her "Little Mix sisters" for helping her get there.
"I love you so much," she said in a message to her former bandmates. "I wouldn't have this award without them and they changed my life. I'm so grateful."
The BRIT awards ceremony will be available to watch live on ITV1.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
