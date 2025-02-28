Since the BRIT Awards first launched in 1977, it has platformed some of the biggest names in the music industry. Over the last five decades, main stage performances have catapulted careers, and acceptance speeches have ranged from hilarious to heartfelt to absolutely bizarre. And then there are the more outrageous moments, when celebs go totally rogue (ahem, Jarvis Cocker) or wear something totally unforgettable (looking at you, Geri Halliwell) and, consequently, cement themselves in British pop culture history.

While the night is all about celebrating the winners of that legendary Britannia trophy, it's also a ceremony that prides itself on ditching award show stuffiness and embracing a bit of chaotic fun - meaning that over the years, the memorable moments have racked up. Of course we all remember Geri's tea towel Union Jack dress, but what about the time when Katy Perry's dancing house fell off the stage? Yes, we all let out a collective gasp when Madonna's cloak went rogue, but does anyone remember when Rihanna went nu-rave with The Klaxons?

If you fancy a trip down memory lane, or simply want to swot up on your BRIT Awards history, here are the most iconic BRIT Awards moments ever - including some that you have definitely forgotten about.

The most iconic BRIT Awards moments of all time

Robbie Williams challenging Liam Gallagher to a fight

Robbie Williams Challenges Liam Gallagher to a match – Who’s the Real Better Man? #BetterMan #Oasis - YouTube Watch On

Back in the 90s and 00s, the BRITs thrived on pure chaos. In 2000, Robbie Williams won British Single of the Year Award for She's The One and used his acceptance speech to challenge Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher to a fight. He declared to the audience: "So, anybody like to see me fight Liam? Liam, a hundred grand of your money and a hundred grand of my money. We’ll get in a ring and we’ll have a fight and you can all watch it on TV, what d’you think about that?" In a word: messy.

Kim Kardashian's awkward selfie with Ant and Dec

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nowadays, she's more likely to be seen FROW at fashion week. But back in 2015, Kim Kardashian was at the BRITs - and she took part in an squirmishly awkward skit with none other than Ant and Dec. After attempting to take a selfie with the pair for a long and painful 30 seconds, it turned out that the phone was locked anyway and she didn't get her photo with the British duo. Shame.

Kendrick Lamar's technical nightmare

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever the showman, Kendrick Lamar's 2018 BRIT Awards performance was a mesmerising combination of enormous flames, smoke machines, and Rich the Kid smashing a Lamborghini. But viewers were left confused when his set started and he remained motionless on top of a perspex box for several minutes. The track restarted a few times as he lay there, and fans on X (formerly Twitter) were asking if he'd 'fallen asleep'. At the time, a source told Metro: "It sounded like the music wouldn’t play properly." Even the biggest stars in the world have to deal with technical difficulties.

Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress (that was actually a tea towel)

Spice Girls - Wannabe & Who Do You Think You Are (Live at Brit Awards 1997) • HD - YouTube Watch On

Okay, this dress has almost single-handedly marketed the magic of the BRITs since its debut in 1997. Legend has it that Geri decided to pin a Union Jack tea towel to a black Gucci dress to make her outfit pop for this performance, and not only did it work on the night - it has gone on to become one of the most iconic pop culture moments in history.

Alex Turner's monologue and mic drop

Arctic Monkeys win MasterCard Album of the Year | BRITs Acceptance Speeches - YouTube Watch On

The Arctic Monkeys picked up Album of the Year for AM in 2014, and although they were the first band to ever win Best Album and Best British Group three times, it was Alex Turner's drawly discussion about the 'cyclical nature' of rock'n'roll, followed by a literal mic drop, that had everyone talking. Emeli Sandé stood to the side looking perplexed, and the singer wrapped things up by saying: "Thank you very f***ing much for this. I do truly appreciate it... And er, yeah. Invoice me for the microphone if you need to."

Adele's reaction to getting cut off during her acceptance speech

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Adele won Best Album in 2012, she was giving her thanks in an emotional acceptance speech for all of 20 seconds, until host James Corden shuffled on stage sheepishly to wrap things up. Knowing what was coming, she said to him: "You're going to cut me off?" Continuing sarcastically, she added, "Can I just say then, goodbye and I'll see you next time around, yeah?" before throwing up her middle finger.

And as for the most iconic BRIT Awards performances?

No nostalgic BRIT Awards round-up would be complete without a sprinkle of legendary performances. The Fugees! Fleetwood Mac! Rihanna! Amy Winehouse! They've all taken the BRITs stage. So here are some of the most infamous BRIT Awards performances of the last 25 years. Icons only.

Adele singing Someone Like You, 2011

Adele performing Someone Like You | BRIT Awards 2011 - YouTube Watch On

Often touted as one of the most emotional live performances this side of the noughties, Adele's tear-jerking performance turned her into an A-lister overnight. She had just released her second album, 21, and this rendition of Someone Like You won her millions of new fans across the globe.

Joss Stone's surprise appearance with Robbie Williams, 2005

At just 17 years old, Joss Stone did the impossible - she breathed new life into closing-time favourite, Angels. Joining Robbie Williams on stage at the 2005 BRIT Awards, the pair belted out the ballad to an adoring crowd, and she also managed to seamlessly kick her shoes off mid-song without anyone noticing. What a pro.

Stormzy advocates for the Grenfell fire victims, 2018

STORMZY - BLINDED BY YOUR GRACE PT.2 & BIG FOR YOUR BOOTS [LIVE AT THE BRITs '18] - YouTube Watch On

During an impassioned performance at the 2018 BRIT Awards, Stormzy took the opportunity to directly address the then-Prime Minister Theresa May when he asked: "Where’s the money for Grenfell?" He was applauded for advocating for the victims of the 2017 fires, which took the lives of 71 people and left hundreds homeless.

The Spice Girls, 1997

Spice Girls - Wannabe & Who Do You Think You Are (Live at Brit Awards 1997) • HD - YouTube Watch On

How could this absolutely iconic rendition of Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are go without a mention? At the height of all things girl power, platforms and peace signs, this could well be one of the Spice Girls most famous live performances.

Raye's utterly electric Ice Cream Man/Prada/Escapism medley, 2024

RAYE - BRIT Awards 2024 Medley ('Ice Cream Man', 'Prada' & 'Escapism') - YouTube Watch On

After breaking the BRIT Awards record for the most wins in one night, Raye delivered a stunning performance that guaranteed goosebumps - think heart-wrenching piano ballad, power choir and a full-blown jazz band. Flawless.

