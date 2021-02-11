This was the most expensive Oscars dress ever worn

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Academy Awards 2021 might not be happening this month as planned (they have been pushed back to April and will likely be filmed live from various remote locations), but that won’t stop us from admiring the best Oscars dresses ever.

Every year, A-list actresses take to the red carpet in the most exquisite couture gowns, from the likes of Valentino, Dior, Chanel, Prada and other premium designer houses.

Naturally, with so much work going into them (most of them take hours and hours to make, especially if they’re embellished), they comes a hefty price tag.

Originally, it was thought Nicole Kidman had worn the most expensive Oscars dress ever to the 1997 Academy Awards. It was a chartreuse Haute Couture gown designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior, and she was rumoured to have been paid $2m to wear it to the event. Yep, that’s a thing.

But it turns out that eye-watering sum doesn’t come close to the most expensive dress. Nicole was pipped to the post by none other than Jennifer Lawrence and the fabulous strapless ballgown she wore to pick up her Best Actress gong at the 2013 ceremony.

You will remember that the cream gown featured a gorgeous voluminous skirt that sadly led her to fall on the stairs when she went to pick up her gong.

It was designed by Raf Simons for Christian Dior Haute Couture and was one of his final looks of his collection that season. Jennifer Lawrence later said not many fittings went into it, she just tried it on that morning and it fit.

The dress is rumoured to be worth $4m, double what Nicole Kidman’s was, and that’s likely to be the cost of the dress itself (depending on the level of embroidery and detail, they can come with a six figure price tag), as well as the contract J-Law signed with Dior.

At the time, she’d signed a three-year deal with the label, worth $15m, and as part of it would only wear Dior to red carpet events.