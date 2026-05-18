Why Prince William and Princess Kate ‘Won’t Change" Their Minds on the Buckingham Palace Situation

Royal experts have weighed in on Prince William and Princess Kate's new forever home in Windsor, confirming that the future King and Queen will not move their family to Buckingham Palace in the future.

"When they left London for Windsor, William and Kate made it clear that they were doing it so their children could have more green space and freedom," reported Emily Nash, via HELLO!. "That won’t change."

The Wales family relocated to Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, in October 2025.

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from the change to the royal couple's roles in 2026, to the emotional shifts for their family behind palace walls, they have been front and centre.

It is the Wales family's recent house move that has undoubtedly got the world talking the most, with Prince William and Princess Kate relocating their household to Forest Lodge in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 328-year-old property has been described as the family's "forever home", with the Grade II-listed Georgian-style estate featuring eight bedrooms, marble fireplaces and Venetian windows. As well as a tennis court, stables and a lake, set on 4,800 acres of Windsor Great Park.

However, tradition would dictate that the family of five would move to Buckingham Palace when Prince William one day becomes King, with the historic property being the official London residence of the monarch for 189 years.

This is something royal expert Emily Nash opened up about this week, reporting that the future King and Queen are unlikely to change their minds about Buckingham Palace, and confirming that Forest Lodge is their "forever home".

"When they left London for Windsor, William and Kate made it clear that they were doing it so their children could have more green space and freedom," reported Nash, HELLO!’s royal editor. "That won’t change, and they have since made it very clear that Forest Lodge will be their 'forever home.'

"While Buckingham Palace will always remain 'monarchy HQ,' for now, they want to keep as much normality for their family, and that means not living in a palace or a castle," she continued. "It’s hard to see that changing anytime soon."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, that's that.

We will continue to update this story.