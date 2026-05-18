These Are the A-Listers Reportedly Being Considered To Play James Bond

It has been five years since the release of the last James Bond film, No Time To Die. And with Daniel Craig officially hanging up his tuxedo, there have long been rumours around who will take up the mantle.

This week, it was confirmed that casting for the iconic role is officially in progress, with renowned casting director Nina Gold hired to find the next 007 with director Denis Villeneuve.

"The search for the next James Bond is under way," a spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios announced in a recent statement.

"While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

According to multiple outlets, auditions have already started, with numerous A-listers said to have tried out for the role in recent weeks.

But who are the rumoured frontrunners? From Callum Turner to Jacob Elordi, these are six of the names that are reportedly being considered...

Callum Turner

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Callum Turner, 36, has long been considered one of the James Bond frontrunners, with a well-placed source reportedly telling The Times that "there is a lot of talk about [the English actor]".

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Turner is famed for his television and film work, starring in Eternity, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Emma, Queen & Country and War & Peace, among others. He is also engaged to Grammy award winning singer Dua Lipa.

Jacob Elordi

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Jacob Elordi, 28, is also considered to be a "favourite" for the iconic role, with the Oscar-nominated actor currently at his career peak - starring in Wuthering Heights, Euphoria and Frankenstein in the last year.

The Australian actor has also allegedly met with James Bond director Denis Villeneuve and Amazon executives in recent months, fuelling rumours that he is in consideration.

Jack Lowden

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Jack Lowden, 35, is also rumoured to be in the running to play James Bond, with the Scottish actor known for his work across the stage and screen.

He has famously starred in Slow Horses, War & Peace, Mary Queen of Scots, Dunkirk and Fighting with my Family. Not to mention, he is set to play Mr Darcy in the highly-anticipated Dolly Alderton remake of Pride and Prejudice later this year. Lowden is also the husband of Little Women and Ladybird actress Saoirse Ronan.

Louis Partridge

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Louis Partridge is a relatively new entry to the rumoured James Bond considerations, and at just 23-years-old he would be the youngest 007 in history.

The English actor has starred in major projects including Enola Holmes, Paddington 2 and Pride and Prejudice. However, his breakthrough role has undoubtedly been Netflix's 2025 historical drama, House of Guinness, written by Steven Knight. And with Knight officially coming onboard to write the next James Bond film, fans believe Partridge could be a strong contender.

Harris Dickinson

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Harris Dickinson, 29, has been surrounded by a lot of James Bond speculation in recent months, with the English actor widely considered to be a strong contender.

The Bafta-nominated actor has starred in major Hollywood projects including Babygirl, Where the Crawdads Sing, Blitz and The King's Man. Not to mention the forthcoming Beatles biopics, with Dickinson cast as John Lennon in the four upcoming films.

Tom Francis

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Tom Francis, 26, is a new contender, with Variety reporting just days ago that he had auditioned to be the next James Bond.

The English actor has appeared in films including The Mosquito Bowl and Jay Kelly, as well as the final season of Netflix's YOU. However, he is most known for his work on the stage, appearing in & Juliet, What's New Pussycat? and Sunset Boulevard, going on to win a Laurence Olivier Best Actor award for the role.

The next James Bond actor will be the seventh in history, coming after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and of course Daniel Craig.

We will continue to update this story.