Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Officially Developing a Film
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially adapting an Afghan war memoir for Netflix.
- No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege is a powerful firsthand account of twenty-one days under attack in Afghanistan, written by Major Adam Jowett.
- The project, produced by the royal couple, is set for release on Netflix as part of their new deal with the streaming platform.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to be front and centre in 2026. And from the success of Meghan Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand to their recent tour of Australia, the A-list couple never fails to generate interest.
It is their venture into the big screen that has been making the most headlines, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle producing multiple documentaries including Cookie Queens, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, Polo, Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead and The Me you Can’t See.
And this week, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess would be going one step further, officially developing a movie.
The feature film will be an adaption of war memoir, No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege, a powerful firsthand account of twenty-one days under attack in Afghanistan, written by Major Adam Jowett.
Netflix is believed to have signed on for the project, with No Way Out's release being part of the royal couple's new deal with the streaming platform.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archewell Productions' Tracy Ryerson will be producing the adaptation, and Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman will reportedly be coming onboard to create the script.
There is not yet a release date for No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege.
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Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.