Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Officially Developing a Film

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially adapting an Afghan war memoir for Netflix.

No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege is a powerful firsthand account of twenty-one days under attack in Afghanistan, written by Major Adam Jowett.

The project, produced by the royal couple, is set for release on Netflix as part of their new deal with the streaming platform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to be front and centre in 2026. And from the success of Meghan Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand to their recent tour of Australia, the A-list couple never fails to generate interest.

It is their venture into the big screen that has been making the most headlines, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle producing multiple documentaries including Cookie Queens, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, Polo, Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead and The Me you Can’t See.

And this week, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess would be going one step further, officially developing a movie.

The feature film will be an adaption of war memoir, No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege, a powerful firsthand account of twenty-one days under attack in Afghanistan, written by Major Adam Jowett.

Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure. Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Netflix is believed to have signed on for the project, with No Way Out's release being part of the royal couple's new deal with the streaming platform.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archewell Productions' Tracy Ryerson will be producing the adaptation, and Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman will reportedly be coming onboard to create the script.

There is not yet a release date for No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege.

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