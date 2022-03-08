How Prince Charles intends to ‘make changes’ when he becomes King

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Charles is the heir to the British throne, meaning that he is expected to become the next King when his mother, the Queen, passes on the title. While he is next in line to take the crown, experts have weighed in on the likelihood that the Prince of Wales will hand the title straight on to his eldest son, Prince William – although he had a rather sassy remark for those who asked him about it last year.

The Queen recently announced that when Charles is crowned, she wishes for his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort – something which is said to have ‘blindsided’ his sons, William and Harry – and this in itself has experts suggesting that Charles will take on the role instead of passing it straight to William despite the fact that he is said to be ‘dreading’ it.

When Charles is King, many things are expected to change. For example, we already know that his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton’s, official title will change.

However, that won’t be the only thing according to insiders.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told US Weekly that he intends to ‘make changes’ as King, which includes ‘slimming down’ the monarchy.

He said: ‘Prince Charles will make some changes. It’s always been rumoured that he wants to slim down the working royals at the core of the family.’

According to Sacerdoti, he will ‘formalise the slimming down’ and not as the ‘result of circumstances’.

This could be in reference to the fact that the number of working royals has declined in recent years, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the family to settle down with their children in the US, and Prince Andrew being stripped of his titles following a sexual assault lawsuit, which has since been settled.

The insider added: ‘Prince Charles has always been a hardworking royal and Prince William, too. But the more they get to do now, the more the baton is being handed over. They’re getting used to some of those roles for when they themselves are monarch.’

Can we expect things to look a little different when Charles takes the reins?