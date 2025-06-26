William and Kate Have Made a Surprising Decision About Princess Charlotte’s Future

Royal experts have often spoken about the different paths that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will take as they grow up. Despite the Prince and Princess of Wales doing their best to ensure that their two youngest children never feel like 'spares', the fact remains that as an heir, Prince George will one day be King and he will be 'forced to grow apart' from his brother and sister.

George is already said to have 'some questions' about his future royal role, but one of the biggest unknowns for the 11 year old has been where he will go to school once he finishes at Lambrook next summer. According to recent reports, William and Kate have finally settled on sending their eldest son to Eton College after many years of discussions. The couple were said to be undecided for a long time, with Kate hoping to send George to Marlborough College, where she studied, while William was keen for his son to follow in his footsteps at Eton.

Now, as reports suggest that the Wales' have agreed on the prestigious Windsor institution, many royal experts are left wondering where William and Kate will send Princess Charlotte, 10, when the time comes. The siblings have always schooled together - first at Thomas' School in Battersea, and then at Lambrook when the family moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022. Interestingly, for the first time, George and Charlotte will be separated, and William and Kate will be forced to choose a different school for Charlotte as Eton College is an all-boys boarding school.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, the young Princess is expected to follow in her mother's footsteps and attend Marlborough College. Kate is said to have fond memories of her time there, and a fellow pupil once told Daily Mail: "Catherine arrived suddenly during the middle of the year. Apparently, she had been bullied very badly at her previous school and she certainly looked very thin and pale. She had very little confidence."

The same pupil added that once Kate joined Marlborough College, she went on to 'bloom' and found her confidence again.