Here's who won big at last night's Grammy awards

The 2024 Grammy Awards are officially here, with the 66th annual ceremony airing last night from Los Angeles.

From Mariah Carey and Olivia Rodrigo to Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift, the evening was star-studded, and thanks to a very special performance by Joni Mitchell, it will go down as one for the ages.

Taylor Swift won the gong for album of the year for the fourth time, smashing the previous record, and leading the charge in a fantastic ceremony dominated by female winners.

But from Miley Cyrus to SZA, who were the big winners of the evening? Here's what we know.

Record of the Year

Worship, Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

WINNER Flowers, Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Kill Bill, SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

The Record, Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song of the Year

A&W, Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Butterfly, Jon Batiste

Dance The Night, Dua Lipa

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill, SZA

Vampire, Oliva Rodrigo

WINNER What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

WINNER Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)

WINNER Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

WINNER Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

(Subtract), Ed Sheeran

WINNER Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

Baby Don't Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray

Miracle, Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

WINNER - Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue

One in a Million, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Rush, Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers

WINNER Actual Life 3, Fred again..

Kx5, Kx5

Quest for Fire, Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

WINNER This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman..., Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

WINNER The Record, Boygenius

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin' on Top of the World, Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

Attention, Doja Cat

Spin Bout U, Drake and 21 Savage

WINNER All My Life, Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

Low, SZA

Best Rap Song

Attention, Doja Cat

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua

Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex, Drake and 21 Savage

WINNER Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain, Tyler Childers

WINNER Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best African Music Performance

Amapiano, Asake and Olamide

City Boys, Burna Boy

Unavailable, Davido ft. Musa Keys

Rush, Ayra Starr

WINNER Water, Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Barbie, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

WINNER Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

We will continue to update this story.