Here's who won big at last night's Grammy awards
The 2024 Grammy Awards are officially here, with the 66th annual ceremony airing last night from Los Angeles.
From Mariah Carey and Olivia Rodrigo to Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift, the evening was star-studded, and thanks to a very special performance by Joni Mitchell, it will go down as one for the ages.
Taylor Swift won the gong for album of the year for the fourth time, smashing the previous record, and leading the charge in a fantastic ceremony dominated by female winners.
But from Miley Cyrus to SZA, who were the big winners of the evening? Here's what we know.
Record of the Year
Worship, Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
WINNER Flowers, Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Kill Bill, SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
The Record, Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Song of the Year
A&W, Lana Del Rey
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Butterfly, Jon Batiste
Dance The Night, Dua Lipa
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill, SZA
Vampire, Oliva Rodrigo
WINNER What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)
WINNER Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
WINNER Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
(Subtract), Ed Sheeran
WINNER Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
Baby Don't Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray
Miracle, Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
WINNER - Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue
One in a Million, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
Rush, Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
WINNER Actual Life 3, Fred again..
Kx5, Kx5
Quest for Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
WINNER This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman..., Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
WINNER The Record, Boygenius
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Sittin' on Top of the World, Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
Attention, Doja Cat
Spin Bout U, Drake and 21 Savage
WINNER All My Life, Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
Low, SZA
Best Rap Song
Attention, Doja Cat
Barbie World, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua
Just Wanna Rock, Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex, Drake and 21 Savage
WINNER Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin' in the Rain, Tyler Childers
WINNER Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best African Music Performance
Amapiano, Asake and Olamide
City Boys, Burna Boy
Unavailable, Davido ft. Musa Keys
Rush, Ayra Starr
WINNER Water, Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Barbie, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
WINNER Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.