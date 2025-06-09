Miley Cyrus’ Recent Words About Ex Liam Hemsworth Are Going Viral

Miley Cyrus is one of the most talked-about people in the world. And from her high profile relationship with singer Maxx Morando, to her powerful words on the Chappell Roan backlash, she never fails to make headlines.

It was Cyrus' past marriage to Liam Hemsworth that got the world talking this week, as the 32-year-old made a rare comment about their former relationship.

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off for 10 years, after meeting on the set of their 2010 film, The Last Song. And after finally tying the knot in 2018, the couple divorced in 2020, releasing a statement at the time.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a representative for the couple announced in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former couple has remained relatively tight-lipped about their relationship and separation, only referencing each other in public on a few exceptional occasions.

However, this week, Cyrus made a rare comment about their marriage during a recent appearance on the 'Every Single Album' podcast.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"That’s where I met Liam," Cyrus recalled when talking about their joint 2009 film, The Last Song. "Who I would go on to marry and write a ton of - or, most of - my songs about. Talk about catching strays."

Cyrus also went on to explain how the personal relationship affected her music.

"When me and Liam split up the first time with ‘Bangerz’ because I was this provocateur, like, highly sexualized," she explained. "For ‘Younger Now’, the reason I kind of played into this innocence was because I think it was a way to keep - a way to stay - by being younger now and a less sexualized woman publicly, and this was a way to keep a happy home."

We will continue to update this story.