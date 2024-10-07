Travis Kelce has given an unexpected update on Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world, and since going public with their relationship last year, this has reached stratospheric levels.

Yes, from Swift's presidential endorsement of Kamala Harris and record-breaking Eras tour , now gearing up for its second North American leg, to Kelce's Super Bowl win, and shining NFL career, they are undoubtedly the couple of 2024.

However, the intense popularity doesn't come without its drawbacks, with Swift and Kelce no stranger to the rumour mill, surrounded this month by break up speculation.

The break up rumours were sparked by Swift's absence from two consecutive Kansas City Chiefs games, with fans jumping to conclusions that the two had parted ways. And following her absence at his 35th birthday celebration, the Kelce Car Jam 2024, over the weekend, the internet descended into chaos.

Thankfully, Kelce himself gave an unexpected update on Swift, when asked at the event if she was in attendance.

"She will not be here right now," Kelce explained, adding: "I know she's coming in for the game."

The game in question refers to the Kansas City Chiefs' next fixture against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, with Swift's attendance - her third this season, sure to put an end to any relationship speculation.

"They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities," sources recently explained to Us Weekly, confirming that "nothing has changed" in their relationship.

Instead, it seems that Swift's absences have been down to "conflicting work schedules", with the couple busy with "his game and her music empire, along with personal projects."

"They’re choosing not to dwell on the noise, focusing instead on staying true to themselves and being happy," a source told Us Weekly of Swift and Kelce's approach to the speculation. "They simply shrug off the stories. They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down."

We will continue to update this story.