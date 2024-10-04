Sources have commented on those Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship rumours

Taylor Swift is the most talked-about woman in the world, with her Tortured Poets Department album still breaking records and her Eras tour gearing up for its second North American leg.

Yes, the 34-year-old singer has been front and centre in 2024, and from her presidential endorsement of Kamala Harris, to her historic MTV Video Music Award win, she shows no signs of slowing down.

It is Swift's longterm relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce that has made the most headlines this week, with the couple plagued with intense speculation that they had parted ways.

The break up rumours were sparked by Swift's noticeable absence from the Kansas City Chiefs' recent outings, with the Blank Space singer skipping two of her boyfriend's consecutive games. And with the internet being what it is, the online speculation descended into chaos.

Thankfully, insiders have been quick to intervene, with a source confirming to Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce are very much still together, and that "nothing has changed" in their relationship.

In fact, according to the source, Swift's absences from the Kansas City Chiefs games are simply down to conflicting schedules.

"They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities," they explained. "His game and her music empire, along with personal projects.

"They’re choosing not to dwell on the noise, focusing instead on staying true to themselves and being happy," the source continued, explaining how the couple navigates the speculation around them. "They simply shrug off the stories. They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down."

Neither Swift nor Kelce have commented on the speculation, but the couple is expected to be seen in public soon, with Swift set to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' next game against the New Orlean Saints on Monday.

We will continue to update this story.