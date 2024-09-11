Taylor Swift confirms her Presidential endorsement following the Harris-Trump debate

With the 2024 US Presidential Elections looming, many celebrities are stepping into the political ring to share who they'll be voting for. While the likes of George Clooney, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and Oprah Winfrey are just some of the Hollywood heavyweights backing Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party, others have pledged their vote to Republican Party nominee Donald Trump, including Amber Rose, Kid Rock and Hulk Hogan.

Now, Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to share who she'll be voting for in the US elections. On Tuesday night, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump went head-to-head for a tense 90 minutes as part of the their first presidential debate. Shortly after it aired, Taylor took to social media to make her Presidential endorsement and confirmed that she's supporting Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. She shared her fears over the spread of 'misinformation', explaining that she felt compelled to 'be very transparent about my actual plans for this election' following an AI image that recently went viral and appeared to show her supporting Donald Trump.

In the same post, Taylor also praised the Democratic Party's Vice Presidential nominee, Tim Waltz, for his commitment to 'LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades'.

In her post on Instagram, Taylor wrote: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Taylor continued: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

In her sign-off, she nodded to Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance's recent comments about women who don't have children, writing: "With love and hope,Taylor Swift - Childless Cat Lady."

Taylor has been notoriously private about her politics in the past, but in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana viewers saw her discussing the impact of sharing her opinions publicly. She made her first political endorsement for Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in the 2018 midterms, and later backed Joe Biden in the 2020 US Elections.

Tim Waltz has already responded to Taylor's kind words about him during an appearance on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show. He told the host: "I am incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift, and I say that as a fellow cat owner."

The 2024 US Elections take place on ⁦Tuesday 5 November 2024⁩.