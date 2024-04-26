Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are double-dating with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, and we're here for it

Taylor Swift has been all anyone can talk about this week, dropping her secret double album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday. And unsurprisingly, it is already breaking records.

It wasn't the 31 brand new Taylor Swift tracks or the Easter eggs and hidden references that made news this week, or even her former teachers opening up about the young singer-songwriter.

Instead, it was Swift's IRL friendships that made headlines, as a new A-list foursome was revealed - Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Travis Kelce, and Swift herself.

Yes, really, longtime friends Gigi and Taylor have reportedly been going on double dates with their boyfriends, Bradley and Travis, and according to reports, even took a recent couples' vacation together.

The news was broken this week by Travis Kelce's mum Donna, according to People, who told the audience at the QVC summit in Las Vegas that the two couples had just got back from being on holiday together. Opening up about the vacation, the 71-year-old revealed that Travis had sent her photographs from the beach of his holiday in Carmel-by-the-sea, with Taylor, Gigi and Bradley.

Cooper was also in attendance at the QVC conference, serving up his famous Philly cheesesteaks from his food truck, and as Donna Kelce queued up to get one, she told the Hollywood actor: "Travis told me you were going to be there."

This foursome is of course unsurprising, with Taylor and Gigi known to have been close friends for years.

In fact, Hadid was one of the first people to publicly comment on Taylor and Travis' romance, ending all negative speculation by posting: "We are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

Swift has also opened up about her friendship with Hadid in the past, explaining in a 2017 Harper's Bazaar profile: "The time I do have off, it's not even enough to give everyone I love attention. I'm good with [the friends] I've got. As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people."

Well, this is lovely.

More double date photographs please!

