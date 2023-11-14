Taylor Swift just announced more London dates for her Eras tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is already an absolute blockbuster, having smashed at least five records already, including for most attended show by a female artist in the U.S. ever.

While British Swifties have already seen bits of the concert online, as well as the Eras Tour movie in cinemas, we have yet to be treated to the real thing.

But in June, the star will land in the U.K. at last, with concert dates in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

Until this week, there were six dates total planned for London's Wembley Stadium, on 21, 22, and 23 June, and on 15, 16, and 17 August 2024.

However, the ever giving Taylor Swift has just announced two additional dates to satisfy the demand for tickets: on 19 and 20 August 2024.

The official Taylor Nation Twitter account wrote: "God, we love the English," in reference to the singer's hit "London Boy."

It continued: "#TSTheErasTour just added TWO new London shows in August 2024. A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today."

More information is available on the Wembley Stadium website.

Taylor completed a first leg of her U.S. and Mexico tour back in August, and has just begun touring again, starting with three nights in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She will then make two stops in Brazil, over six dates, before pausing again until February.

Next year, the superstar will be heading to Japan, Australia, Singapore, and a bunch of countries in Europe including the U.K., before returning to the U.S. for a limited run, and ending the unforgettable tour in Canada.

Now, all that's left to do is speculate on which surprise songs we'll get, and whether or not we'll be treated to a Travis Kelce cameo. Fingers crossed!