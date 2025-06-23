Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Reportedly Had Different Opinions on Her Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom never fail to make headlines. And from their 2019 engagement, to the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove, they are one of the most talked-about couples in the world.

The A-list couple has been together since 2016, famously splitting a year later to take some time apart before ultimately getting engaged in 2019.

However, this year, the couple has once more been rocked by break up speculation, with sources reporting that Perry and Bloom have been experiencing tensions over the past year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This, according to sources, has centred around the mixed reception of Perry's 143 album, with insiders telling People that it has "put stress on their relationship".

"Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album," the insider reported. "It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."

"She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews," added another source. "It's put stress on their relationship."

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) A photo posted by on

This week, insiders reported that the couple also had different opinions on her recent Blue Origins flight, with Perry taking part in the all-female trip to space, led by Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 11-minute space trip proved controversial, and according to sources via the Daily Mail, Bloom was among those to find fault with it.

"He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous," the source alleged. "He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing."

This, according to the insider, has added even more tension, stating: "Imagine going to space - motherf****** space - and your partner isn’t impressed. Of course she was hurt.”

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) A photo posted by on

Perry and Bloom are both very open about their personal life, speaking candidly in the past about the work that goes into their relationship.

“Orlando and I, we do a lot of couple’s therapy and we want to evolve,” Perry previously explained on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “That’s why we’re in this relationship - to become better humans so that we can raise this amazing human being."

"We're in two very different pools," Bloom has previously added, via Flaunt magazine. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie. I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did. And there’s definitely never a dull moment."

We will continue to update this story.