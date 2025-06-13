Sources Have Weighed In on the Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Break Up Rumours

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove, to their sweet words about each other, they never fail to make headlines.

However, it was negative attention that catapulted their relationship into the news this week, as the couple was subjected to break up speculation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016, before splitting in 2017 and spending a year apart. Following the high profile break up, that Perry has described as seismic, the couple reunited and got engaged.

This week, multiple outlets alleged that the couple had broken up once more, citing tensions over the past year as the reasons.

And now, sources have weighed in, telling People that the reception of Perry's 143 album has "put stress on their relationship". It's important to note however that the sources did not confirm a split.

"Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album," the insider reported. "It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."

"She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews," added another source. "It's put stress on their relationship."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Perry and Bloom have spoken candidly about their relationship in the past, with the 40-year-old singer explaining how they continue to work at their relationship over time.

“Orlando and I, we do a lot of couple’s therapy and we want to evolve,” Perry previously explained on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “That’s why we’re in this relationship - to become better humans so that we can raise this amazing human being."

Bloom has also opened up about the challenges of their relationship in the past, explaining to Flaunt magazine last year that it takes work.

"We're in two very different pools," he explained. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie. I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did. And there’s definitely never a dull moment."

We will continue to update this story.