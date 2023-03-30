Katy Perry opens up about sobriety 'pact' she made with fiancé Orlando Bloom

In recent years, many celebrities have opened up about their reasons for giving up alcohol (opens in new tab). Bella Hadid has explained that she embraced sobriety after experiencing stress (opens in new tab) following nights out, and Blake Lively doesn't drink as she 'doesn't like the effects of alcohol'.

Katy Perry recently revealed that she has joined the ever-growing list of sober celebrities (opens in new tab), as she shared that she has not been drinking for over a month.

At an event in New York City this week, Katy told the crowd that she is celebrating five weeks of sobriety after making a promise to her fiancé Orlando Bloom that she would quit alcohol for three months.

She said: "I’ve been sober for five weeks today. I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit.

People (opens in new tab) reports that she added: "I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months."

Katy and Orlando are parents to two year old daughter Daisy, and have been engaged since 2019.

The American Idol judge has previously spoken about how the couple support each other in their different ventures and lifestyles, telling Vogue in January 2020: "I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance—Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own.

"He's an anchor who holds me down, and he's very real. He's not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he's the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson."

Orlando recently opened up about how they navigate challenges in their relationship (opens in new tab), particularly as they work 'in two very different pools'.

He told Flaunt magazine: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity.

"I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment."

Aww.