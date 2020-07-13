Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s future daughter already has some very A-list godparents

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the news that they were expecting a baby earlier this year, offering up sweet updates since breaking the news.

First, it was announced that the couple were expecting a baby girl and now, it has been reported that the future arrival already boasts an impressive array of godparents.

According to reports this week, the couple have chosen close friend Jennifer Aniston to be godmother, something that is said to have touched the Friends star so much that it brought her to tears.

‘Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially-distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up,’ a source explained via the Daily Mirror. The source went on to claim that the couple ‘wept’ when they asked her to be the important role to their future baby.

‘She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her,’ the source added.

Opening up recently about becoming a mother, Katy talked pregnancy on SiriusXM.

‘It was like, you know, I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals I’ve been able to kinda check off my list, and dreams, in the life I’ve lived thus far. I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and, like, creating space for something new to happen like this.’

Huge congratulations to Jen! And we’re wishing Katy and Orlando a safe and healthy pregnancy and arrival!