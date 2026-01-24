Chris Noth Has Spoken Out About His ‘Hurtful’ Fallout With Sarah Jessica Parker

DISCLAIMER - this article contains information relating to sexual assault.

Chris Noth’s relationship with the cast of Sex and the City has made recent headlines, with speculation spreading online that there had been a fallout between the 71-year-old actor and SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker, 60.

Noth and Parker worked together for decades, starring in the HBO sitcom as Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big, across all six of the show’s seasons, two films and an episode from the reboot, And Just Like That.

However, according to Noth, their friendship stopped after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

In 2021, Noth was accused of rape, with The Hollywood Reporter publishing historic allegations from two women. A third woman also later came forward to the Daily Beast with historic allegations of sexual assault.

Noth denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false” in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

“The encounters were consensual,” he later added. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

SATC stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis also released a statement at the time, voicing their support for the women who had come forward.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Four years later, Noth has broken his silence on his relationship with Parker, confirming the rumours of a fallout and stating that they are no longer friends.

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” the actor reportedly stated in a clip from his upcoming appearance on Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, via PEOPLE.

“The statement that they put out - which was nothing more than brand management, really - I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising,” he added. “Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

“I get it, that’s more Hollywood than Hollywood,” Noth reportedly added in the rare interview. “But before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this. And that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.

“What’s gained is good,” Noth reportedly continued. “You know where people stand and you know who your real friends are and who they’re not. That’s important to know. I just know if it had been on the other hand, I wouldn’t have done that … That was hurtful, and it really affected everything.”

The full interview of Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson will air on YouTube on Monday 26 January.