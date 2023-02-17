Orlando Bloom candidly discusses his 'challenging' relationship with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry (opens in new tab) have often spoken candidly about their relationship and how they navigate life as a blended family.

The Lord of the Rings actor shares 12 year old son Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, and during her interview with Marie Claire UK (opens in new tab) the model spoke about their unique approaching to parenting with new partners, explaining: "I really love and appreciate Katy and he really loves and appreciates Evan, which is great. We go on family holidays together, we have Christmas together."

Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016, and in 2020 they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove (opens in new tab).

But the couple haven't shied away from discussing the difficulties of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight. Following a brief split in 2017, Katy said the break-up had a 'seismic' impact on her.

In a new interview with Flaunt magazine, Orlando shared just how 'challenging' it can be when it comes to managing their conflicting schedules, busy professional lives and individual creativity.

Katy is currently a celebrity judge on American Idol and also has her own Las Vegas residency, while Orlando has a starring role in the crime-fantasy show Carnival Row and is also producing a new movie, The Cut.

He said: "We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

Orlando also said that working in different industries can be tough, adding: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity."

However, he called Katy his 'baby mama and life partner', continuing: "I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment."