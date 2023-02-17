Orlando Bloom candidly discusses his 'challenging' relationship with Katy Perry
"We are in two very different pools."
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry (opens in new tab) have often spoken candidly about their relationship and how they navigate life as a blended family.
The Lord of the Rings actor shares 12 year old son Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, and during her interview with Marie Claire UK (opens in new tab) the model spoke about their unique approaching to parenting with new partners, explaining: "I really love and appreciate Katy and he really loves and appreciates Evan, which is great. We go on family holidays together, we have Christmas together."
Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016, and in 2020 they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove (opens in new tab).
But the couple haven't shied away from discussing the difficulties of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight. Following a brief split in 2017, Katy said the break-up had a 'seismic' impact on her.
In a new interview with Flaunt magazine, Orlando shared just how 'challenging' it can be when it comes to managing their conflicting schedules, busy professional lives and individual creativity.
Katy is currently a celebrity judge on American Idol and also has her own Las Vegas residency, while Orlando has a starring role in the crime-fantasy show Carnival Row and is also producing a new movie, The Cut.
He said: "We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."
Orlando also said that working in different industries can be tough, adding: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity."
However, he called Katy his 'baby mama and life partner', continuing: "I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Yes, quiet sex toys exist: these are the 14 best to treat yourself to tonight
Just remember: shhhh...
By Ally Head
-
The Queen will receive a special tribute at the Baftas this year
Dame Helen Mirren is set to honour the late monarch
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton’s friends were reportedly taken aback by her email announcing her name change
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Orlando Bloom opens up on 'heartbreaking' visit to Moldova to visit families fleeing Ukraine as war wages on
Vladimir Putin launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine in February
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Madonna's Got A Music Video Girl Gang (Hi Beyoncé, Katy Perry And Miley Cyrus)
Madonna unveils her new music video starring Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry
By Caroline Leaper
-
10 Stand-Out Looks From The Grammys 2015
Purple hair, cupcake dresses, matador hats and a gold-plated dressing gown - leave it to Rihanna, Madonna, Kim Kardashian and co. to make some serious red carpet style statements at the Grammys last night.
By Caroline Leaper
-
4 Things You Need To Know About Last Night’s Super Bowl (If You’re Not American)
Gisele's husband won it, don't ya know?
By Caroline Leaper
-
It’s Time For A Female President, Say Katy Perry And Michelle Obama
But will it be Hillary Clinton?
By Caroline Leaper
-
Katy Perry Wears A Second Left-Hand Ring: Is She Messing With Us?
We have a sneaky feeling the singer may be playing a trick on the media by wearing multiple 'engagement' rings
By Ali Gray
-
Katy Perry On Her Russell Brand Heartbreak, And The REAL Reason They Split
Katy Perry reveals the real reason her marriage to Russell Brand ended, and how it nearly destroyed her.
By Jessica Bridgeman
-
Brit Awards 2014 Announce The Unlikeliest Live Act Ever
We didn't think this band would ever agree to take to the Brit Awards stage. How times have changed...
By Olivia Marks