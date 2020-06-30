Katy Perry said she was ‘broken in half’ after split with Orlando Bloom

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The pair started dating in 2016, before breaking up that in 2017 and reuniting again, being spotted as a couple again while visiting the Pope.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and have revealed the gender of their first baby together, which is due later this summer.

While we’re happy the couple got their happy ending, the singer has been vocal about how tough it was when they broke up.

She opened up to SiriusXM’s CBC Radio One, revealing the split, coupled with a shift in her career, ‘broke me in half’.

‘My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic,’ she revealed.

‘I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be and then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed,’ Katy added.

The pop star said she ended up turning things round by looking at the positives.

She said, ‘Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, “I am grateful, I am grateful!” even though I am in a s— mood.’

There are certainly many things to be looking forward to, with a new arrival and a wedding.