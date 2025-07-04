Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Finally Addressed Their Break-Up in an Emotional Joint Statement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially confirmed their break-up, ending their six year engagement.

The A-list couple has been together for nine years, and engaged since 2019, sharing four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. But according to recent reports, the pair has "grown apart", with rumours of tensions and a subsequent separation circulating this year.

After months of speculation, Bloom and Perry have officially broken their silence, releasing a joint statement to confirm their break-up.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," representatives for the former couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," a source recently explained to the publication. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

"Katy confided in friends at the start of the year that their relationship was as good as done," another source has previously explained to The Sun.

"They decided to hold off on announcing anything in case things improved between them, because they are desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter," the source continued. "But they have spent barely any time together this year, with Katy on tour and Orlando working on his upcoming film Bucking Fastard in Dublin.

"[Perry] knew that taking off her engagement ring would send a clear message," the insider added. "It’s been a hard year so far. They wanted to wait until the tour is over before they made their split official, although Katy has grown tired of the situation."

We will continue to update this story.