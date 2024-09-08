Jennifer Lopez wants to “make over her image” following Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially separated last month, with Lopez filing for divorce after two years of marriage.
The A-list couple has been at the centre of divorce speculation since early 2024. And following the cancellation of Lopez's 'This Is Me... Live’ tour, and their decision to put their $60 million Beverly Hills property on the market, it has long been reported that "Jennifer and Ben have been living separate lives".
"[Jennifer] tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," a source recently reported to People, explaining that "the kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”
Now, following the news of their official separation, Lopez is reportedly ready to embrace change in a major way, particularly in terms of her personal life.
A source close to Lopez reportedly opened up about the situation to Page Six, explaining that the 55-year-old singer "is looking to make over her image”, and soon.
“She is open to listening to new voices of those around her," the source explained. "She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions."
Lopez has hinted at embracing change in a recent Instagram post - her first public statement since filing for divorce from Affleck, featuring two inspirational quotes that appeared to reference her situation.
"Everything is unfolding in divine order", read one, while another stated: "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace". And in a fitting detail, Lopez captioned the upload: "Oh, it was a summer."
"Absolutely divine; and in divine order indeed,” commented one fan on the viral post that raked in over 1.7 million likes. "New era J-Lo loading" read another.
"Queen! Love you!," another stated. "Everything is unfolding in its divine order. Can't wait to see you back where you belong. On stage and on top of the world."
Neither Lopez nor Affleck have spoken publicly about the divorce at this point, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that both parties "are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can".
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
