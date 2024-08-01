J-Lo and Ben Affleck are 'finalising' their divorce after months of split speculation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been battling split rumours since May, with reports claiming that Ben had 'checked out' of his marriage and was only seeing his wife 'every few days'. As the speculation grew, the pair attempted to dampen the public interest in their relationship by putting on a united front; Ben made sure he was photographed wearing his wedding ring, and J-Lo had a sharp response for a journalist who questioned her about her marriage during an interview.

However, by July more reports suggested that J-Lo and Ben had in fact decided to call it quits on their marriage after two years. The couple, who famously dated in the noughties before splitting in 2004, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and went on to say 'I do' the following year. But as J-Lo celebrated her 55th birthday last week, Ben was reportedly buying a new home for himself, and she was selling her $23 million New York condo simultaneously. The couple had also recently listed their shared Beverly Hills mansion for a cool $68 million, just a year after buying it.

Now, sources close to the couple have claimed that Bennifer are close to finalising the legal paperwork to make their split official. An insider told MailOnline: "They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t."

An additional source added: "Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."

J-Lo and Ben have yet to publicly address any of the rumours around their reported split, and at the time of writing they have declined to confirm or deny if they are filing for divorce.

We will continue to update this story.