Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially separated, with Lopez filing for divorce last month after two years of marriage.

The A-list couple has been at the centre of divorce speculation since early 2024. And following the cancellation of Lopez's 'This Is Me... Live' tour , and their decision to put their $60 million Beverly Hills property on the market , it has long been reported that "Jennifer and Ben have been living separate lives".

"[Jennifer] tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," a source recently reported to People, explaining that "the kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

“She’s very disappointed and sad," the source continued. "But Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage.”

This week, Lopez broke her silence since filing for divorce from Affleck, posting a series of photos to Instagram. And in a seeming nod to her recent divorce, Lopez captioned the upload: "Oh, it was a summer."

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Also featuring in the carousel of photographs were several inspirational quotes that appeared to hint at Lopez's situation.

The first reads, "Everything is unfolding in divine order". And the second: "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace".

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The post has prompted an outpouring of love for the singer, raking in over 1.5 million likes and hundreds of heartfelt messages of support.

"You radiate strength, love and everything beautiful in life," read one fan's comment.

"Queen! Love you!," read another. "Everything is unfolding in its divine order. Can't wait to see you back where you belong. On stage and on top of the world."

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have directly spoken about the divorce, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that both parties "are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can".

We will continue to update this story.