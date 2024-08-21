Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. The couple has been at the centre of split speculation for months, with reports first emerging that they had separated in May of this year, and they have spent most of the summer living separately, with J-Lo largely in New York while Ben remained in Los Angeles.

According to court documents verified by Sky News, J-Lo has officially filed to legally separate from her husband of two years. She filed the papers on Tuesday 20th August - one of the couple's wedding anniversaries - marking exactly two years since their nuptials in Savannah, Georgia. Bennifer famously had two weddings in 2022; a month before their lavish ceremony in August of that year, they had tied the knot officially in a small intimate Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022.

As per the official court documents, J-Lo has listed the date of their separation as 26th April and according to TMZ, the papers confirm that the couple did not sign a prenup before getting married.

J-Lo and Ben thrilled fans when they rekindled their relationship in 2021, twenty years after they originally called off their wedding. The pair had dated between 2002 and 2004, and despite getting engaged they decided to end their relationship after two years. In interviews, Jennifer called their reunion a 'beautiful love story' and earlier this year she released a joint film and album This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which was widely interpreted as a tribute to their relationship.

However, reports began to suggest that Bennifer had parted ways as Ben moved out of their marital home in June and bought a new pad in Los Angeles, while J-Lo was said to be 'humiliated' by the split.

A source told PEOPLE that she had 'really tried to make things work, and is heartbroken', adding: "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been."