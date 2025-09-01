Jennifer Aniston’s Friends Have Given a Surprising Update About Her New Relationship

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her timeless fashion inspiration and celebrity friendships to her go-to workouts, she never fails to make headline news.

It is her rumoured new relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis that has got the world talking the most, with the A-list pair reported to have been dating since July.

Aniston, 56, and Curtis, 49, have been photographed together over the summer months, from holidaying in Mallorca, Spain with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda, to dining at the Ventana Big Sur in California.

The reported couple has not yet spoken publicly about their rumoured relationship, but sources close to them have officially weighed in this week. And according to them, while Aniston and Curtis are in the "early" stages of their courtship, they are a very good match, with the future looking "really positive."

"Jim's great - her close friends love him [and] he's amazing to be around," an inside source reported to PEOPLE of their rumoured relationship this week. "He has this really calm and secure energy - Jen loves it."

Aniston is "so used to going 100 miles an hour while balancing projects" the source continued, reflecting on the Murder Mystery star's busy career, spanning the entertainment, fitness and beauty industries. But Curtis is reportedly a calming presence, "helping her turn inwards and slow down a bit" and encouraging her to "really appreciate and feel proud of everything she's built."

"She can be very hard on herself [and] he supports her in a way that feels new," the source later added. "He feels very safe for her."

"Jen is so happy right now, and Jim is part of the reason," a separate source reported to Us Weekly earlier this year. "He’s like a breath of fresh air, and all her close friends are 1,000 percent loving them together."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.