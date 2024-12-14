Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez’s sweet text exchange about their Golden Globe nominations is going viral

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande are undoubtedly two of the most talked-about people in the world. And with Wicked breaking box office records, and Emilia Pérez taking Netflix by storm, they have both been front and centre in 2024.

That was particularly true this week, as Grande and Gomez received Golden Globe nominations for their new projects - with both women nominated for ‘Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture’. Gomez is also nominated for her performance in popular Disney+ comedy drama series, Only Murders in the Building.

And while the 2025 Golden Globe nominations undoubtedly went viral, the biggest talking point was Gomez and Grande’s budding friendship, with the pair reaching out to personally congratulate each other.

“I respect [Selena Gomez] so much, and I’ve always adored her,” Grande explained to Variety at the Academy Women’s Luncheon on Tuesday, even reporting that she asked to sit with her fellow nominee. “I was really happy for her to see us on that list together. It was very special.”

“Ariana texted me and it was the sweetest note and it was about six in the morning,” Gomez reported to the publication, explaining that Grande and her now fiancé Benny Blanco were among the first people to message her. “We sent each other voice messages,” she continued. “It was very exciting.”

“I really love watching this moment happen for Selena,” Grande later explained to Variety of their text exchange. “I know how hard she’s worked and how long she’s waited. I recognize that because it resonates with me so I know that feeling. So when you can reach out to your friends in the industry and say, ‘Great work, congratulations,’ why not do it?”

Well, that’s lovely.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on 6 January 2025.