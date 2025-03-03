Ariana Grande’s second Oscar’s dress is a heartfelt tribute to Judy Garland
The meaning behind her performance look
In the world of cinema, few symbols are as enduring as the ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz, a film that has enchanted generations since its release in 1939. The iconic, glittering shoes, worn by Judy Garland’s Dorothy, have transcended their cinematic origins to become more than just a costume accessory, but a symbol of hope, magic, and the enduring power of dreams. It’s something Ariana Grande knows all about, having manifested the role of Glinda.
The slippers that have sparkled and shimmered on-screen and long captivated audiences were reimagined in Ariana Grande’s second outfit of the Oscars when the actress took to the stage to perform a medley of Wizard hits with co-star Cynthia Erivo.
Opening tonight’s 97th Academy Awards, the gravity-defying duo performed a magical mix of musical tracks from the film. Grande stepped onto the stage wearing a bejewelled scarlet gown saturated in light-catching sequins with a cascading train. The look was topped off with—yes, you guessed it, a pair of ruby red slippers scattered with jewels and crowned with bows (a recurring theme at this year’s Oscar awards). The pièce de résistance though, was a third ruby red slipper, this one pierced in the back of Grande’s gown as if a frenemy had tossed it at Grande as she was dashing for the red carpet and it became lodged in the dress.
The slippers might only have been nodded at in Wicked, but as a key part of the beloved original story, they represent Dorothy’s journey from the dust of Kansas to the vibrant land of Oz, and ultimately, her discovery that “there’s no place like home.” Perhaps in the case of Grande’s gown, the slippers not only give a spectacular homage to Garland but also hint at what might be next for the Blockbuster’s much-anticipated sequel.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
