Ariana Grande’s Wicked Co-Star Has Spoken Out After the Singapore Premiere Incident

An Australian man, known as Johnson Wen, has been charged with being a public nuisance, after he targeted Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore this week.

Wen, 26, jumped over the barriers and charged at the actress on the red carpet, with footage of the incident circulating online. And among the fans and followers voicing their outrage was Grande's Wicked co-star Marissa Bode.

The 25-year-old actress, who stars alongside Grande in the two-part film series as Nessarose Thropp, appeared to speak out about the incident in a powerful TikTok video, calling out violating behaviour towards female celebrities.

@marissa_edob This is about the experiences of most women in Hollywood btw. Olivia Rodrigo really ate when she said “all the time. I’m grateful all the time” because that’s what some of yall are constantly expecting. WIERDOS ♬ original sound - Marissa

"I've talked about this in detail and further extent before on this page, about parasociality, especially at things like concerts or just when someone in the public eye is at an event," Bode explains to camera in the now viral video. "Like, people throwing shit on stage mid performance, people yelling loudly out of turn at concerts during like a sad or a slower song, just for attention.

"And this is what I mean when I say that social media brings out the worst in people," she continued. "Oh did you get your views? Did you get your likes? Guess what you also did? You made somebody feel incredibly unsafe. But just no remorse - that goes over your head. You're a bad person. And I don't think women or really anybody should be expected to move with grace or respond with kindness when they have been violated in that way. And to expect that makes you a weirdo also.

"Because the thing is, most of the time, women within the public eye do respond with kindness because they know what the result is going to be if they don't," she later added. "It's going to be dog piling. It's going to be people calling them rude - even when their frustration or anger or whatever it may be is beyond valid."

Wicked: For Good is set for UK release on 21 November 2025.

We will continue to update this story.