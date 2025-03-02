The secret meaning behind Ariana Grande's unusual shoulder tattoo at the Oscars
It's the biggest night in the award season calendar, and the 97th Academy Awards are well underway. The A-listers have gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where they've already started to walk the Oscars 2025 red carpet. While the ceremony doesn't kick off until around midnight GMT, we've already seen some of the stars and nominees showing off their impeccable Oscars style; Cynthia Erivo is stunning in a black Louis Vuitton gown, Selena Gomez is radiant in Ralph Lauren, and Raye is oozing Hollywood glamour in Vivienne Westwood.
One of the most talked about dresses of the night - yes, already - is Ariana Grande's unreal structured Schiaparelli gown. However, there is another detail in her outfit that many have overlooked. The Wicked star, who is nominated at the 2025 Oscars in the Best Supporting Actress category, was photographed posing on the red carpet looking over her shoulder, drawing attention to a small black tattoo. The text, which is printed upside down, reads: "In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!"
The quote is from The Truman Show, the cult 1998 film starring Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank, a man who is unaware that his every moment is being filmed and broadcast across the world. Ariana got the tattoo back in 2019 with her friend Courtney Chipolone, who also has the text tattooed on her shoulder. However, when she shared an image of Courtney's version on Instagram, it appears upright, whereas Ariana's is placed upside down. The pair got their inking from celeb favourite artist, Mira Mariah.
Ariana has often spoken about her love of Jim Carrey, previously writing on Instagram that 'my first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when I was in like 4th grade'. Cute.
The 97th Academy Awards will air on ITV tonight at midnight GMT.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
