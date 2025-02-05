I cannot believe how much brighter and tighter my skin feels after using these products for just 2 weeks

Since it launched in 2020, Refy Beauty has quickly become one of the coolest and most sought-after make-up brands on the market. The vegan and cruelty-free collection is packed full of hero buys including the much-loved mascara and their viral lip range, and beauty fans (including Team MCUK) can’t get enough of the straightforward yet impressive product line-up.

The skin and body care range is smaller than the make-up offering, but it’s gradually getting bigger and the brand started 2025 by dropping two new launches that I couldn’t wait to get my hands (and face!) on. First up is the Refy Beauty Face Cleanse, which is packed full of glycerin and oil-like emollients, and is designed to nourish skin while washing away impurities and makeup. The other newbie is the Refy Beauty Face Sculpt, which is a moisturiser that uses provitamin B5 and a peptide complex to fight early signs of ageing and keep skin baby-soft.

I was super excited to test them both out, and I can happily say that after a fortnight of daily use, I am already very much a fan. I really can’t believe the difference they’ve made to my skin.

Want to know what all the fuss is about? You can read my honest (and overly excited!) review below…

Refy Beauty Face Cleanse

(Image credit: REFY)

REFY Face Cleanse Today's Best Deals £24 at Refy Beauty

This luxe-feeling cleanser is unlike anything I’ve used before, and the whole sensation and feel of it is such a treat. It starts as a silky serum and pumps out of the tube with a very smooth and white texture. I apply three pumps to damp hands and rub them together to activate a gentle lather, then massage over dry skin. At this point, it seems like any other face wash, but after a few seconds of massaging into skin, something magical happens and the fine lather turns into an amazingly velvety and bubbly-whipped texture that gently glides and melts away make-up and general grime. After rinsing away, my face feels squeaky clean and even my favourite long-lasting lipstick and stubborn eyeliner has completely disappeared. My complexion looks clear, my cheeks feel all firm and bouncy, and my face is, well, just properly refreshed and clean. I don’t think I’ve ever been so impressed with an end of day cleanse. It is amazing.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Refy Beauty Face Cleanse is great for banishing a full face of products before bed, and I love it for getting rid of sweat and excess shine post-workout if I’ve worn some makeup to the gym. The serum-wash feels gentle to use but it works so well that I don’t always feel the need to double-cleanse anymore. Whether you’re dealing with combination skin or your face tends to be a little drier, this hydrating formula is packed full of trealix, glycerin and oil-like emollients which all work wonders to hold onto moisture. It's non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, which means it’s easy and effective to use for most skin types.

Refy Beauty Face Sculpt

(Image credit: REFY)

REFY Face Sculpt Today's Best Deals £38 at REFY

The other brand-new launch is the Refy Beauty Face Sculpt, which is a wonderfully light moisturiser, that comes in a cleverly designed tube that doubles up as a massage tool to take the skincare application to the next level. As the straight-forward name suggests, it’s designed to sculpt and tighten skin, and while it won’t work miracles, I feel like my cheeks and jawline look a little less puffy and tired than they did a couple of weeks ago.

The moisturiser is very lightweight and has a fine serum-meets-gel-like texture that soaks into the skin leaving it looking glossy and feeling fresh and smooth. It contains a potent blend of peptides, glycerin and provitamin B5, which work together to target fine lines and plump skin while deeply hydrating. I love the product as it is, but when it’s used with the massage applicator, it ups the ante and turns the skincare fix into a mini facial treatment.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The tube is topped with five metal roller balls, which feel cool on the skin. When used in conjunction with the moisturiser, you're able to create a facial massage technique that stimulates blood flow and aids with lymphatic drainage to keep puffiness at bay. The result is brighter and firmer skin when used daily. I didn't expect to see results that quickly, but after just two weeks I’ve found that my face looks a little more defined. I use it after the cleanser as a pre-bed treat, and in the morning when I need a proper pick-me-up. Each time, I’ve swiped the roller balls over my face for about two minutes and I’ve been super impressed with the results.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

While the packaging isn't as important as the product itself, I think it's definitely worth a mention. I love the clean, pared-back and non-fussy vibe of both new launches. The soft beige colour and black text have a lovely clean aesthetic, and they look very chic on my bathroom shelf. The only minor downside is that the directions for use are printed on the cardboard boxes that they came in rather than the tube, so make sure you read up before popping the outer packaging in the recycling.

I knew this duo would be good, but I hadn’t expected to love them as much as I do. The gorgeous lathery cleanse followed by the refreshing and hydrating facial massage is such a dreamy combination and my complexion looks brighter and, dare I say it, tighter?! I have been banging on about the Refy Beauty Face Cleanse and Refy Beauty Face Sculpt to all my friends and colleagues over the last few weeks and I will keep shouting about them for the foreseeable.