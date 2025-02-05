I cannot believe how much brighter and tighter my skin feels after using these products for just 2 weeks
The ultimate complexion-boosting combo
Since it launched in 2020, Refy Beauty has quickly become one of the coolest and most sought-after make-up brands on the market. The vegan and cruelty-free collection is packed full of hero buys including the much-loved mascara and their viral lip range, and beauty fans (including Team MCUK) can’t get enough of the straightforward yet impressive product line-up.
The skin and body care range is smaller than the make-up offering, but it’s gradually getting bigger and the brand started 2025 by dropping two new launches that I couldn’t wait to get my hands (and face!) on. First up is the Refy Beauty Face Cleanse, which is packed full of glycerin and oil-like emollients, and is designed to nourish skin while washing away impurities and makeup. The other newbie is the Refy Beauty Face Sculpt, which is a moisturiser that uses provitamin B5 and a peptide complex to fight early signs of ageing and keep skin baby-soft.
I was super excited to test them both out, and I can happily say that after a fortnight of daily use, I am already very much a fan. I really can’t believe the difference they’ve made to my skin.
Want to know what all the fuss is about? You can read my honest (and overly excited!) review below…
Refy Beauty Face Cleanse
REFY Face Cleanse
This luxe-feeling cleanser is unlike anything I’ve used before, and the whole sensation and feel of it is such a treat. It starts as a silky serum and pumps out of the tube with a very smooth and white texture. I apply three pumps to damp hands and rub them together to activate a gentle lather, then massage over dry skin. At this point, it seems like any other face wash, but after a few seconds of massaging into skin, something magical happens and the fine lather turns into an amazingly velvety and bubbly-whipped texture that gently glides and melts away make-up and general grime. After rinsing away, my face feels squeaky clean and even my favourite long-lasting lipstick and stubborn eyeliner has completely disappeared. My complexion looks clear, my cheeks feel all firm and bouncy, and my face is, well, just properly refreshed and clean. I don’t think I’ve ever been so impressed with an end of day cleanse. It is amazing.
Refy Beauty Face Cleanse is great for banishing a full face of products before bed, and I love it for getting rid of sweat and excess shine post-workout if I’ve worn some makeup to the gym. The serum-wash feels gentle to use but it works so well that I don’t always feel the need to double-cleanse anymore. Whether you’re dealing with combination skin or your face tends to be a little drier, this hydrating formula is packed full of trealix, glycerin and oil-like emollients which all work wonders to hold onto moisture. It's non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, which means it’s easy and effective to use for most skin types.
Refy Beauty Face Sculpt
REFY Face Sculpt
The other brand-new launch is the Refy Beauty Face Sculpt, which is a wonderfully light moisturiser, that comes in a cleverly designed tube that doubles up as a massage tool to take the skincare application to the next level. As the straight-forward name suggests, it’s designed to sculpt and tighten skin, and while it won’t work miracles, I feel like my cheeks and jawline look a little less puffy and tired than they did a couple of weeks ago.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The moisturiser is very lightweight and has a fine serum-meets-gel-like texture that soaks into the skin leaving it looking glossy and feeling fresh and smooth. It contains a potent blend of peptides, glycerin and provitamin B5, which work together to target fine lines and plump skin while deeply hydrating. I love the product as it is, but when it’s used with the massage applicator, it ups the ante and turns the skincare fix into a mini facial treatment.
The tube is topped with five metal roller balls, which feel cool on the skin. When used in conjunction with the moisturiser, you're able to create a facial massage technique that stimulates blood flow and aids with lymphatic drainage to keep puffiness at bay. The result is brighter and firmer skin when used daily. I didn't expect to see results that quickly, but after just two weeks I’ve found that my face looks a little more defined. I use it after the cleanser as a pre-bed treat, and in the morning when I need a proper pick-me-up. Each time, I’ve swiped the roller balls over my face for about two minutes and I’ve been super impressed with the results.
While the packaging isn't as important as the product itself, I think it's definitely worth a mention. I love the clean, pared-back and non-fussy vibe of both new launches. The soft beige colour and black text have a lovely clean aesthetic, and they look very chic on my bathroom shelf. The only minor downside is that the directions for use are printed on the cardboard boxes that they came in rather than the tube, so make sure you read up before popping the outer packaging in the recycling.
I knew this duo would be good, but I hadn’t expected to love them as much as I do. The gorgeous lathery cleanse followed by the refreshing and hydrating facial massage is such a dreamy combination and my complexion looks brighter and, dare I say it, tighter?! I have been banging on about the Refy Beauty Face Cleanse and Refy Beauty Face Sculpt to all my friends and colleagues over the last few weeks and I will keep shouting about them for the foreseeable.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor with over fifteen years of experience in the industry, covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and will happily report on everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys.
-
Every influencer I follow is loving this trench coat right now
I'm buying it too
By Penny Goldstone
-
I’m calling time on brown nails—trust me when I say this expensive-looking shade is the next big trend
So clean, so fresh...
By Nessa Humayun
-
I fell in love with hiking for fitness last year – and can't believe how much it's boosted my mood and fitness
A social and scenic way to work up a sweat.
By Georgia Lockstone
-
I’m calling time on brown nails—trust me when I say this expensive-looking shade is the next big trend
So clean, so fresh...
By Nessa Humayun
-
I'm not exaggerating, you'll find a product from this brand in *every* beauty editor's bathroom
These are my top picks
By Tori Crowther
-
This affordable skincare ingredient massively calms redness and inflammation—I’m mad I didn’t know about it sooner
A true unsung hero
By Nessa Humayun
-
My house is so cold in the winter that I always skip body lotion, but these 6 shower oils keep my skin soft and nourished
My low-maintenance body care hack
By Mica Ricketts
-
Make-up artist-founded brands play home to some of the best products on the market—here are 11 of the greats
In MUAs we trust
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Controversially I think this Le Labo perfume is 10x cooler than the iconic Santal 33—here's why
My go-to evening scent now
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Want to improve your hair health *and* transform your styles? Add one of the 9 best hair serums to your routine
Shiny and smooth
By Mica Ricketts
-
My body regimen is just as important to me as my skincare routine and these are my two essential products
Say hello to beautifully soft skin
By Lollie King